Big Game Grub: 7-Layer Dip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s no doubt that 7-Layer Dip is a favorite snack on any game day. Chef Bruce Kalman at Soulbelly BBQ shows an easy way to make the dip.
He advises people to use any seven ingredients they like. In this dip, he is sticking with a BBQ theme. He recommends putting the dip in a glass dish to show off the layers.
7-Layer Dip
- BBQ beans – he made refried beans out of Texas ranch beans
- Pimento cheese dip – recipe below – he said you can also do sour cream mixed with taco seasoning
- Quacamole – he said his was mostly an avocado mash (put in lime juice to keep it from going brown
- Shredded chedder cheese
- Pico de galo
- Sliced green pimento olives
- Sliced scallions
It can be served with tortilla chips or pork rinds.
Good Day Las Vegas will be featuring recipes all week.