Big Game Grub: 7-Layer Dip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s no doubt that 7-Layer Dip is a favorite snack on any game day. Chef Bruce Kalman at Soulbelly BBQ shows an easy way to make the dip.

He advises people to use any seven ingredients they like. In this dip, he is sticking with a BBQ theme. He recommends putting the dip in a glass dish to show off the layers.

7-Layer Dip

BBQ beans – he made refried beans out of Texas ranch beans

Pimento cheese dip – recipe below – he said you can also do sour cream mixed with taco seasoning

Quacamole – he said his was mostly an avocado mash (put in lime juice to keep it from going brown

Shredded chedder cheese

Pico de galo

Sliced green pimento olives

Sliced scallions

It can be served with tortilla chips or pork rinds.

Good Day Las Vegas will be featuring recipes all week.