Big Game Events: Places to watch and enjoy game day food

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are numerous activities and events planned on the Las Vegas Strip and in the downtown area for the upcoming Super Bowl game on Sunday. You can find anything from a party atmosphere to something more private, and of course, there’s the game day food.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has compiled a list and we are sharing it with you.
Watching the Game:
- AREA15: invites football fans to step into another dimension in The Portal to experience “Game Day 360,” transporting guests into the middle of the Big Game. Sport fans will cheer on their team while enjoying a crave-worthy game day menu curated by culinary superstar Todd English, pre-game entertainment, special half-time surprises and socially distanced, lounge-style seating with tableside service.
- Football fans can experience all the Big Game sports betting action on the all-new B Connected Sports app and at Boyd Gaming Sportsbooks across Las Vegas. It offers an immersive sports betting experience.
- CAESARS REWARDS LAS VEGAS RESORTS: You’re invited to cheer on your team while catching rays – and poolside plays – with watch parties at GO Pool at Flamingo Las Vegas, Venus Pool at Caesars Palace and Influence, The Pool at The LINQ Hotel + Experience. Cabana and day bed reservations are available at all pools.
- DOWNTOWN CONTAINER PARK: invites football fans and snack tacklers to The Lawn at Container Park for the ultimate football championship game celebration and purchase food for a picnic. Catch all the action on one of three viewing screens including a 110-inch screen flanked by two 55-inch TVs on The Lawn.
- DOWNTOWN GRAND: Big Game Weekend calls for big time plans. Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino offers football fans and TV commercial enthusiasts multiple ways to celebrate with a Big Game Room Package and a free tailgate viewing party, with health protocols enforced for public safety.
- ELLIS ISLAND: Experience the Big Game at one of Las Vegas’ favorite sport-watching destinations, Ellis Island Casino & Brewery. With two different socially-distanced party options, you can enjoy your celebration at The Front Yard or Village Pub and Café. Both venues will be offering all-you-can-drink Ellis Island Beer, limited wine, and call liquor. The Front Yard will serve up traditional football foods, platter-style, while fans at Village Pub can order off the set game day menu.
- GOLD SPIKE: “The Big Spike!” Big Game celebration will return to the Downtown Las Vegas with a game day blowout bash starting with an intimate ‘Living Room’ tailgate at 1 p.m. Packages include VIP sofa seating for four, VIP bar high top seating for two and three. All packages include a served tailgate buffet from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations are required.
- HARD ROCK CAFE: Set up the socially distanced huddle and catch the game on the 20-foot LED screen while enjoying a premium open bar, game day food favorites and guaranteed assigned seating.
- HYPERX ESPORTS ARENA: Starting at 2 p.m. the gaming hotspot will offer an unforgettable game day experience for guests to catch the game on the Arena’s LED video wall with options to lounge in a comfortable VIP private room setting or at two-to-four-top tables. Tickets are available in packages of two, three or four guests per table.
- MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL: invites fans to watch the Big Game and enjoy menus featuring game day favorites at a variety of venues throughout nine of their resorts: Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur. Reservations are required and a food and beverage minimum may apply.
- SAHARA LAS VEGAS: is offering five VIP Game Day experiences with watch parties at SAHARA Theatre Lounge, CASBAR Lounge, Paradise Lounge, The Salon and The Tangier. Mouth-watering game day fare will be available for purchase during the game at all venues and an all-you-can-eat menu included for SAHARA Theatre Lounge guests.
- STADIUM SWIM AT CIRCA: will host a Big Game viewing party and have several packages. The G.O.A.T. package includes a VIP super cabana with a 65-inch TV, a courtyard viewing area with an 86-inch TV, and a private in-suite restroom. The Sky Box packages offer one of Stadium Swim’s VIP cabanas for up to eight people and up to a 65-inch high-definition TV. The Stadium Club package includes one of Stadium Swim’s VIP booths for up to eight people. The Red Zone includes a VIP daybed with accommodations for up to four people. Sideline Passes include a VIP lounge chair seating for one. All packages come with food and beverage service based on each package level.
- STATIONS CASINO: welcomes fans to watch the action and enjoy game day food at a variety of venues throughout five of their hotels. You won’t miss a play at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station, Green Valley Ranch and Boulder Station. A few locations – including Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock and the new Tailgate Social at Palace Station – are giving guests the opportunity to take food packages to go.
- STK STEAKHOUSE AT THE COSMOPOLITIAN: will host a Big Game viewing party featuring a gourmet game day menu. Multiple high-definition 70-inch TVs will be located throughout the restaurant for the epic viewing party – including all you can eat and drink!
- TAO: There will be an MVP watch party experience at three of their lounges. Fans can choose from the TAO Bowl at TAO Lounge and LAVO Bowl at LAVO, both inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and Marquee Bowl at Marquee Lounge at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
- THE D VEGAS: will welcome fans to its Big Game Bash. Exciting amenities include VIP Man Caves with room for 25 and game day party packages in the 11,000-square-foot ballroom, including on-site betting by Circa Sports, state-of-the-art surround sound and unlimited food and drink.
- THE STRAT: You won’t miss a moment of the action with several venues next to the massive sports book showing the big game, including View Lounge and PT’s Wings & Sports. Game day bites include specials on hamburger sliders, hot dogs, PT’s signature wings, chili cheese fries, PT’s pizza and house salad.
Big Game Food Specials:
- BUDDY V’s RISTORANTE: inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The eatery will offer an all-you-can-eat menu featuring Grandma’s Meatballs, Italian Hero, Hoboken Style Wings, Sausage & Pepper Pizzas and Tuscan Cheese Fries.
- CARMINE’S: inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace Las Vegas and Virgil’s Real Barbecue at The LINQ Promenade offer game day fun with delicious food and beverage specials with guaranteed reserved seating.
- VENETIAN RESORT: is bringing football fans several options for watching and dining. CHICA and Yardbird will offer football fans the choice to view the game in the bar and lounge featuring game day food and drink specials. In addition, guests can order exclusive to-go dining packages to enjoy at home, including beverage packages. Orders must be placed by Thursday, Feb. 4. Delmonico Steakhouse is transforming its private dining room into a viewing room allowing guests to enjoy the game while having a delicious meal. The Cocktail Collective – made up of The Dorsey, Electra Cocktail Club and Rosina – have put together Big Game cocktail packages along with food menus from neighboring restaurants Moon Palace and CHICA. Catch every play at Electra with stadium-style seating with unobstructed views of the 40-foot digital screen. Jump into the Big Game Blitz at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer where four quarters of football means four courses of delicious game day food. Choose from the Ultra, Premium, or Sports Book packages for the best championship experience.
- TREASURE ISLAND: Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que and Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar are ready to be part of your Big Game playbook with bottomless drinks. Admission includes reserved seating as well as the option to enjoy an array of menu items at both restaurants.
- GUY FIERI’S VEGAS KITCHEK & BAR: Located at The LINQ Hotel + Experience is offering foodie football fan’s game day paradise with packages starting at $200 per person, featuring a variety of Fieri’s favorite dishes and drinks. Seating starts at 2 p.m. You can also order a “Tailgate To-Go” package for your at home celebration.
- SAHARA LAS VEGAS: Experience the ultimate game day recipe courtesy of Chickie’s & Pete’s sports bar and crab house, opening its first West Coast location this summer. The Philadelphia favorite is giving tips for how to make your own authentic, Philly-style cheesesteak right at home for the Big Game (or anytime).
- SICKIES BARAGE BURGERS & BREWS: Big game viewing with 30 television screens, 25 flavors of wings, 50 burgers and 50 brews at Sickies in the heart of Town Square. A special happy hour during the game includes $1 off domestic pints or talls, $1 off house wine by the glass, and select appetizers for just $5.99.
- VEGAS TEST KITCHEN: is thrilled to finish its #HOMEGATING series with a bang. In conclusion to the football season, Bodega Bagel, This Mama’s House, PopnPies, Banichka and Sliced are all offering tasty food and beverage packages, with their spin on gameday favorites. Cocktail packages are also available, providing fantastic football-watching libations and bites. All packages can be enjoyed via dine-in or takeout.