LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Super Bowl is this weekend and both teams are now in Phoenix preparing for the game. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles arrived Sunday and were met by fans at the airport.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and star tight end Travis Kelece are bringing the Chiefs kingdom to Phoenix as they make their third trip to the big game in the last four years.

The Eagles and Chiefs will practice all week in Tempe and Kansas City will be on the campus of Arizona State University while Philadelphia heads to the Arizona Cardinals facilities.