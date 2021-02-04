Big game by the numbers: Nevadans to spend $133 million, and bets will hit $159 million

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday, about 1.8 million Nevadans are expected to tune in.

The game airs on CBS at 3 p.m.

And the financial wave of spending on the game will crest at about $133 million in Nevada as people buy televisions, furniture, team apparel and food, according to estimates from the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN).

Estimates indicate Nevada sports books will see $159 million in bets on the game.

The average viewer in Nevada will spend about $75 — down about 16 percent from the record of more than $88 reported last year.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic that will limit the usual Super Bowl gatherings, Nevadans remain eager to watch the game, celebrating at home with their families, and air friers will be going into overtime to keep up with the chicken wing demand,” said Bryan Wachter, Senior Vice President of RAN.

“While overall spending is expected to decline this year, retailers across the Silver State will still be busy equipping shoppers with the televisions, apparel and chicken wings needed to enjoy the big game from a distance,” Wachter said.

The latest estimates are based on a recent survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF), which found that 186.6 million Americans plan to watch the Super Bowl this year.

The big game in Nevada by the numbers:

161,000 televisions – According to the NRF, 9 percent of viewers plan to purchase a television this year, the same as the previous year.

– According to the NRF, 9 percent of viewers plan to purchase a television this year, the same as the previous year. 196,000 team apparel purchases – According to the NRF, the share of viewers planning to purchase team apparel remained unchanged from 2020 at 11 percent.

– According to the NRF, the share of viewers planning to purchase team apparel remained unchanged from 2020 at 11 percent. 125,000 decorating fans – Roughly 7 percent of viewers plan to purchase decorations compared to 8 percent last year, according to the NRF survey.

– Roughly 7 percent of viewers plan to purchase decorations compared to 8 percent last year, according to the NRF survey. 13.5 million chicken wings – The National Chicken Council estimates 1.42 billion wings will be consumed nationwide during the big game, up 2.0 percent from 2020.

– The National Chicken Council estimates 1.42 billion wings will be consumed nationwide during the big game, up 2.0 percent from 2020. $159 million wagered – According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, gross wagering on the Super Bowl totaled $154.7 million in 2020. In addition to traditional retail spending forecasts, RAN projects gross wagering at Nevada sportsbooks to be over $159.4 million this year.

Food and beverages top viewers’ shopping lists as 77 percent plan to stock up on their favorite snacks and drinks. Viewers will also purchase team apparel or accessories (11 percent), decorations (7 percent), and televisions (9 percent).

Nationally, according to the NRF, 25 percent of viewers plan to throw or attend a party, while another 3 percent will be watching at a bar or restaurant, down from last year’s 46 percent and 5 percent, respectively, due to ongoing COVID restrictions.