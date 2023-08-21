Hikers enjoy a break from the heat in the Las Vegas valley during a trip to Mount Charleston on Friday, July 26, 2019. (Patrick Walker/KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The price of camping is going up, with some Mt. Charleston campsites costing $10 to $23 more under new rates proposed by the U.S. Forest Service.

A single site at Kyle Canyon campground would go from $12 (Monday-Thursday) to $35. And Fletcher View would be the most expensive place to camp, with a single site going up to $50 a night. It will cost $20 just to use the picnic area at the Cathedral Rock trailhead.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is seeking public comments through Monday, Oct. 16, on fee changes at Mt. Charleston and three other areas. The higher fees will help “close the gap,” allowing the Forest Service to continue to maintain sites “to the level visitors have come to expect, as well as expand current opportunities,” according to a news release. The fees are expected to take effect in 2024 or 2025, according to a Monday news release.

The list of rates proposed in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area:

See the full list, covering the Mt. Charleston area as well as the Austin-Tonopah Ranger District, the Carson Ranger District, the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District and the Santa Rosa Ranger District at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/htnf/alerts-notices/?cid=FSEPRD1112617

The plan to increase rates came on a day when much of the Mt. Charleston area was shut down due to heavy runoff from as much as 8 inches of rain, part of the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. Damage assessments are only beginning, and campgrounds likely were affected.

“We recognize how important these sites are to our local communities and those who travel great distances to use them,” Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger said. “I really encourage the public to get involved in this process as public input is a critical part of the fee establishment process and a great opportunity to help shape the future of public lands.”

Fees are proposed in some areas around the state that previously didn’t require payment. The Forest Service is also proposing to double the fee for Christmas tree cutting — from $10 to the new rate of $20 — in the Bridgeport and Carson Ranger Districts in Northern Nevada.

Comments should be sent to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Attn: Recreation Fees, 1200 Franklin Way, Sparks, Nevada 89431 or via e-mail to SM.FS.HTRecFees@usda.gov. Please put “HumboldtToiyabe 2023 Recreation Fee Proposal” in the subject line.

Comments can also be submitted by using the interactive web map at: https://bit.ly/HTNFRecreationFeeProposal_CommentSite

For more information on this proposal, please contact Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Recreation & Wilderness Program Manager Randy Kyes at randy.kyes@usda.gov.

Once the public comment period ends, all comments will be reviewed by the Forest Service. Those comments found to be substantive will be evaluated further and considered in this proposal.