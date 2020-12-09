Big delay for drivers using the southbound side of the western 215 beltway

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Morning commuters faced big delays on the southbound side of the western 215 beltway.

Repaving work on the freeway between Charleston and Sahara switched from the northbound lanes over the last several days to the *southbound* side – catching hundreds, if not thousands, of drivers by surprise.

With only one lane available until 10am, the southbound 215 became a virtual parking lot back to Summerlin Parkway.

Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum says lane restrictions will continue into and through the weekend, so plan accordingly.