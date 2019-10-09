Big chill, wind headed to Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Be prepared to switch from using your air conditioner to your heater starting Wednesday night. Gusty winds will move into the valley by the evening hours and temperatures will drop.

A strong cold front sliding toward the desert will increase the southwesterly winds and forceful winds up to 50 miles mph or higher will howl overnight as the front pushes through before dawn. The wind chill temperature is expected to be in the 30s. This is the coldest the valley has been since early in the year.

A wind advisory and a red flag warning both start at 2 p.m. Wednesday for all of Southern Nevada lasting through Thursday afternoon. The wind and dry conditions will create areas of blowing dust, put trash on the roads, and could easily bring down tree limbs or shallow-rooted trees.

Fire danger will be increased so refrain from using any equipment near dry brush that gives off sparks, extinguish cigarettes properly, and keep anything with flames out of the wind.

The high temperature Thursday will only reach the mid-to-upper 60s. That’s nearly a 25 degree drop from Wednesday’s high at near 90 degrees.