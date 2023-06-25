LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas teenagers started Project Green CTA, a nonprofit aimed to inspire the community to become environmentally sustainable to address climate change.

Coco Khang and Jeslyn Cho applied for a grant from the Dragon Kim Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to help high school students start passion projects for the local community.

“I don’t think people realize how big of a change you can make on a grassroots level,” Cho said. “Our goal is to mobilize the youth and the local community.”

Project Green CTA was selected for the grant and Khang and Cho were awarded $5,000 to continue their efforts of promoting ways to impact climate change, including composting.

“It’s a great way for people to have fun and it’s a collaborative way for them to realize their carbon footprint and what they can do to really mitigate their carbon footprint,” Cho said.

Project Green CTA is partnering with UNLV to host a composting camp for children ages 8 to 12.

“They basically get to learn about environmental advocacy, they also get to take home their own composting kit,” Cho said.

The Lunch and Learn Session is one of the ways Cho told 8 News Now she hopes will help Nevada families realize that the climate crisis is not out of reach.

“I really hope that they get to realize how even at the age of eight or nine or ten you can really do something to make a difference,” she said. “Big change starts small.”

Learn more about Project Green CTA and how to register for the Lunch and Learn here.