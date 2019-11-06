Big changes on the way for Wynn Las Vegas

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2018, file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A former beauty salon director who went public about sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn is suing Wynn Resorts and executives, alleging they invaded his privacy and spied on him at his next job in a bid to undercut his accounts. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Wynn Las Vegas announced some new plans for the upcoming months. The updates to the resort were unveiled in their 3rd quarter conference call.

Wynn has a new 430,000 square foot convention center under development that is scheduled to open within the next 90 days. The facility will have approximately 270,000 square feet of meeting and convention space available for reservations. The budget for the project is $425 million.

There are also three new restaurants on the way, coming in 2020.

Included in the announcements, Wynn officials highlighted the completion of the Wynn Las Vegas Golf Club on October 11. Rounds are reportedly available for over $500.