Big Boys Toys opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A one-of-a-kind luxury show is happening in Las Vegas. Big Boys Toys is showing off jet packs, planes, luxury yachts and very expensive cars — one that costs $6 million.

The show opens to the public on Saturday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and is dubbed a “Disneyland for Adults” and has traveled to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Tickets to the show start at $10 but you will get one free ticket if you mention 8 News Now. Click here for more information.