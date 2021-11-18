Big Boys Toys returns to Las Vegas and is open to the public

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Here in Las Vegas we’re known for having just a few luxury items like exotic cars, priceless art, even high fashion. But this week many have their eyes on downtown Las Vegas where the ‘Big Boys Toys’ are taking over the World Market Center.

Big Boys Toys is an innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition that begins Friday, November 19 and runs through Sunday, November 21.

The expo highlights more than 100 international premium brands and limited-edition products.

Unlike many of the trade shows and conferences that come to our area, this one is open to the public.

Tickets for the exhibition start at $10 and are available for purchase at bbtvegas.com.

One of the official sponsors for this year’s expo is the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation. It has Tweeted a discount code for tickets.

The lifestyle exhibition, @GlobalBBT begins tomorrow! From November 19th to 21st, at the World Market Center, experience displays of one-of-a-kind brands and limited edition products. Use the code LVMPD75 to receive a 75% discount! Buy your tickets at https://t.co/VTwsEzGS7O pic.twitter.com/5TOUkpcOx7 — LVMPD Foundation (@LVMPDFoundation) November 18, 2021

The expo showcases products ranging from the exhilarating to the luxurious. One item is the CFC Volante AirCAR, a street-legal, dual-use air and ground car, a Swarovski-studded bathtub by The Diamond Bathtub, and the Thor 24 which is a one-of-a-kind $12 million semi-truck with 3,974 horsepower, 12 superchargers, 24 cylinders, and much more.