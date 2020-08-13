Big Boy announces expansion into southern Nevada

INDIAN SPRINGS, Nev. (KLAS) — A popular burger chain is making its way back into the Silver State. Big Boy Restaurants has announced plans to open a restaurant in Indian Springs.

Big Boy is partnering with Terrible Herbst, which already has a strong hold in southern Nevada. Terrible Herbst operates more than 200 properties across the Southwestern U.S.

This is part of a much larger global expansion for Big Boy, as the restaurant just recently expanded into Thailand and plans to open more burger joints in Southwest Asia.

In case you were upset that this Big Boy isn’t going to be near where you live, the company has plans to expand all across the state.

“We are proud to have partnered with such a strong brand in Terrible Herbst and excited for them join us in expanding the brand not only in Indian Springs, but across Nevada,” said Tamer Afr — Big Boy CEO.

The expansion of Big Boy in Southern Nevada, which begins with the Indian Springs location, is going to be a game-changer for this community and we couldn’t be happier to see this vision come to life!” added Matt Osa — Executive Vice President of Operations for Terrible Herbst, Inc.