Big Bend wildfire near Laughlin is 75 percent contained

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — A brush fire that sparked over the weekend at Big Bend State Park outside of Laughlin is now 75 percent contained, according to a tweet from LVMPD’s dispatch page. The last update from officials said the fire had scorched more than 225 acres.

This photo shows the Big Bend fire on Sunday shortly after it flared up. (Courtesy of Pamela Fox)

More than 80 firefighters from several departments worked Sunday through the night into Monday to fight the blaze. Campgrounds were evacuated, and a few power poles were knocked to the ground.

The fire, which started around 1 p.m. Sunday according to the Clark County Fire Department, also shut down part of Needles Highway.

A road is blocked near Laughlin as the Big Bend fire burns south of the city. (Hector Mejia/KLAS-TV)

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.