Big Bend fire scorches 225 acres near Laughlin, closes road

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — A brush fire that has scorched more than 225 acres is still burning Monday in Big Bend State Park outside of Laughlin.

More than 80 firefighters from several departments worked Sunday through the night to fight the blaze. Campgrounds have been evacuated and a few power poles have fallen.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A Facebook video from Penny Boord-Melendez, shot as she was returning home from a trip to California, shows the fire up close, as well as the impact it had on highway traffic.

The fire, which started around 1 p.m. Sunday according to the Clark County Fire Department, has shut down part of Needles Highway. Authorities said early Monday the road would likely be closed all day. The fire jumped the highway in more than one spot on Sunday.

This photo shows the Big Bend fire on Sunday shortly after it flared up. (Courtesy of Pamela Fox)

A road is blocked near Laughlin as the Big Bend fire burns south of the city. (Hector Mejia/KLAS-TV)

A smoky haze hangs over Laughlin as the Big Bend fire burns south of the city. (Hector Mejia/KLAS-TV)

Smoke drifts from the Big Bend fire south of Laughlin. (Hector Mejia/KLAS-TV)

Drivers are being detoured through Bullhead City.

Big Bend is popular with residents in the area, featuring beaches and quiet places along the river just south of Laughlin.