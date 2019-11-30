Big Bear racks up to 4 feet of snow to kick off ski and snowboard season

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KLAS) — While the Las Vegas valley experienced a good amount of rain and saw some snow flurries over the holiday, Big Bear, Calif. received some real wintry weather.

Big Bear Mountain Resort says this is already the biggest November storm to hit the resort in the last 50 years. They received 42-48″ of snow and counting.

Credit: Big Bear Mountain Resort

Credit: Big Bear Mountain Resort

It wasn’t since 1964, when 38″ fell over two days that the area received so much snow this early in the season.

The abundance of fresh white powder makes for quite an opening weekend for Southern California’s Ski and snowboard season. Snow Summit opened for the winter on Thursday and Bear Mountain opened Friday.

Big Bear Mountain Resort provided 8 News Now with some photos and videos of their snow-filled opening weekend.