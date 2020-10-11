‘Big Bake Off’ to benefit Helping Hands of Las Vegas, Las Vegas Rescue Mission

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deadline has been extended for amateur bakers to get involved in the “Big Bake Off.” The event benefits Helping Hands of Vegas Valley and the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

Wicked Donuts is also a partner in putting on the event. The winner of the event will be the inspiration for a featured flavor at Wicked Donuts.

This will be a virtual “bake-off.” For more information, you can download the file below, which includes the entry form. You can also visit Helping Hands of Vegas Valley’s website.

The deadline was previously set as October 5 but has been extended to Monday, October 12.