LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 10: Justin Bieber performs onstage during h.wood Group’s grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Singer Justin Bieber will make another stop in Las Vegas, according to his Twitter account. “I’m heading to Vegas and taking some friends,” was posted.

Been planning this one for a while… I'm heading to Vegas and I'm taking some friends. Sign up for more info.. @pollen https://t.co/JLivjA5ze6 pic.twitter.com/zmbOaT8WYa — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 5, 2021

Bieber & Friends will be at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 7 – 10, 2021 for three days and nights with pop-up activations, pool parties and nightly events.

Bieber performed at Wynn Las Vegas in July for the grand opening of Delilah, a new restaurant and nightclub.