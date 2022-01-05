Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Schumer to speak at Las Vegas memorial service for former Sen. Harry Reid

FILE – Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., delivers a speech at the YearlyKos convention in Las Vegas on June 10, 2006. Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Details of the Las Vegas memorial service for former Sen. Harry Reid are being released including who will speak at the event on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The speakers include President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Former President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy.

“We are honored to have such a distinguished group paying tribute to Harry’s life and accomplishments,” Landra Reid said. “These are not only some of the most consequential leaders of our time – they are also some of Harry’s best friends. Harry and our family have always had such love and admiration for each of them and their families. Harry loved every minute of his decades working with these leaders and the incredible things they accomplished together.”

The memorial will take place at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed. There will be musical performances by Brandon Flowers of “The Killers” and singer-songwriter Carole King.

“We’re touched to have two of Harry’s favorite artists joining us as well. Our family is eternally grateful for Brandon and everything he’s done for Harry and us over the years. And the thought of having Carole King performing in Harry’s honor is a tribute truly beyond words. We can’t thank everyone enough for joining us to commemorate Harry and his life.”

The memorial will be for invited guests. Tickets will be distributed through Senator Reid’s office. Information on the tickets has yet to be released.