Biden: Las Vegas did not let 1 October shooting define the city

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event on September 27, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday issued a statement about the community’s resilience on the third anniversary of the 1 October shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival:

On October 1, 2017, Las Vegas was struck by tragedy when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 60 people and wounding hundreds more in what remains the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It was an act of pure malice, and yet another appalling act of gun violence – the kind that takes the lives of 100 Americans every day.

Rather than let tragedy define the city, Nevadans did what you always do in hard times — you were resilient.

In the aftermath of the shooting, we heard stories of residents putting their own lives at risk to provide aid to the wounded and community members lining the streets to donate blood. First responders and emergency room workers saved lives. The community came together around being #VegasStrong — raising funds for families of victims and survivors’ medical costs, and within days of the shooting working to construct a memorial to honor victims.

The story of Nevada’s resilience reflects the spirit of America that I know. On this solemn day, Jill, Kamala, Doug and I pray for the victims of the Route 91 shooting and their families, as well as the survivors and first responders carrying this experience with them today.

Joe Biden, Democratic nominee for president

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories