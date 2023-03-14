LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Joe Biden was spending the night in Las Vegas on Tuesday after attending a private fundraiser.

The president arrived at Harry Reid International Airport on Air Force One around 6:15 p.m. A motorcade then escorted him to a private home in the Tournament Hill section of Summerlin.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Clark County Commission Chair Jim Gibson and Democratic Rep. Dina Titus greet President Joe Biden on March 14, 2023. (KLAS)

The president’s movements caused a rolling motorcade from the airport to the west valley neighborhood.

The private event was expected to have about 65 attendees, raising money for the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, a DNC official said. Jess Molasky opened the fundraiser, which was held at his mother’s house, according to the White House pool.

The president arrived at an unnamed location to spend the night in Las Vegas around 8:30 p.m.

Biden was expected to discuss plans to lower the price of prescription drugs during an event Wednesday morning at UNLV.

The president will then leave Las Vegas in the afternoon for Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, expect closures on Maryland Parkway from Tropicana to Russell from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., Metro police warned. The Airport Connector will also be closed around that time due to the president’s movements.

Biden previously visited Las Vegas to attend the funeral for the late Democratic Sen. Harry Reid in January 2022.