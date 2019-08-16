Biden coming to gun safety forum in Las Vegas on Oct. 2

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A day after Las Vegas marks the 2-year anniversary of the 1 October shooting, Joe Biden will be here for a gun safety event.

Details on the March for Our Lives and Giffords presidential forum have not been released, but the event is looking to attract discussion from Democratic presidential candidates.

“It’s our hope that the candidates come to Las Vegas prepared to discuss bold and holistic plans, like restorative justice, to end gun violence epidemic and its root causes,” a statement on the forum’s website says. “We have to look at the totality of the problem, not just mass shootings that too often capture the media’s attention, but suicides and other forms of gun violence that go unreported. The vast majority of Americans are ready and have been waiting for common sense gun reforms. They too believe enough is enough.”

Biden, a frontrunner in the Democratic Party, was last in Las Vegas for an event put on by labor unions in early August. But guns quickly became the talking point when a shooter at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart killed more than 20 people. The shooting was followed a day later by a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, that left 9 dead.