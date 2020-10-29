Bicyclists deal with aggressive drivers on Las Vegas valley roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The dangers of sharing the road are all too familiar to Alan Snel, an active bicyclist who rides in Las Vegas and across the country.

“I’ve had a lot of motorists who have behaved very aggresively with their vehicle,” Snel says.

“I’ve had people throw items at me and I’ve definitely had people buzz me and come dangerously close to hitting me,” he says.

It’s a concern for Snel and the cycling community, especially after an attack on a bicyclist Sunday morning. Police say a minivan passenger leaning out the window intentionally pushed 56-year old Michelle Weissman off her bike.

A police report states evidence shows the minivan driver was also in the bike lane.

Keely Brooks is president of the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition. The nonprofit advocates for cyclists and their safety. She says this situation serves as a reminder about the state law. Drivers must pass with at least 3 feet of clearance between the car and the bicycle.

“Cyclists constantly have to worry about motorists when they’re out on the road,” Brooks says.

“There has to be actual consequences for motorists for when they break that law,” Brooks says.

“All you need is one mean-spirted, horrible individual like this person to end your life,” Snel says.

But Snel won’t let the situation stop him from pedaling the metal down the road.