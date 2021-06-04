Bicyclists combining for once-around-the-world event Saturday at City National Arena

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 29: A general view of the City National Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp Saturday, June 29, 2019, at City National Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bicyclists are starting at City National Arena on Saturday at 6 a.m. and going around the world … you could say.

A 12-hour cycling challenge will contribute as many miles as possible to a worldwide event targeting 24,901 miles, equivalent to once around the world.

The event is co-hosted by The Folded Flag Foundation and members of the United Kingdom’s 39 Squadron of the Royal Air Force. Servicemen and women from the 39 Squadron will be joined by United States Air Force colleagues and Las Vegas-based personnel.

This event aims to raise funds in support of The Folded Flag Foundation.

In-person attendees will also be entered to win a Golden Knights jersey if they hop on a bike & cycle for at least one hour.