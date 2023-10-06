LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A bicyclist in the northwest Las Vegas valley was sent to the hospital after colliding with a school bus last month.

8 News Now obtained video from inside the Clark County School District bus that police said was involved in the crash on September 15.

The video appeared to show the bus traveling south along Fort Apache Road near Skye Canyon Park Drive to pick up children, when it collided with a bicyclist, ejecting the man.

According to an incident report from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the crash happened as the bus driver was turning on Britwood Lane.

The bicyclist was reportedly taken to the hospital after complaining of injuries. 8 News Now obtained the video nearly ten days after filing a public records request.

The officer who responded to the scene stated in his report that he wasn’t able to determine who was at fault for that crash.

8 News Now showed the video to Vina Tchokreff who lives near the scene of the crash and was out riding her bike Friday afternoon.

“Oh my God, that was so wrong to turn that corner. Oh my gosh,” Tchokreff said.

She said on Fort Apache Road she often sees cars speeding and not stopping at the stop sign.

“I’m definitely going to put my helmet on next time I leave the house,” Tchokreff said. “But yeah, that is concerning because we have bike lanes. And one thing I liked about this area is the bike lanes are nice and wide.”

The incident with the bicyclist hasn’t been the first crash involving CCSD buses this school year.

On September 12, a bus traveling north on Eastern Avenue, near Bonanza Road was hit by a pickup truck that was quickly changing lanes. The crash sent six students and two adults to the hospital with minor injuries.

In August, a school bus ran over a large dog in a gated community near Hualapai Road and Sunset Road.

8 News Now obtained data from CCSD that shows over the past two school years, there were 1,138 crashes.

The bicyclist involved in that crash has retained an attorney.

In a statement to 8 News Now, CCSD said.

CCSD buses drive more than 21 million miles per year. During the 2022-2023 school year, the preventable accident rate was less than one accident for every 100,000 miles driven.

CCSD bus drivers are provided with continued professional development throughout the year as part of the District’s commitment to providing safe transportation to and from our schools for approximately 125,000 students each day.