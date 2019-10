LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police is investigating a fatal car crash that killed a bicyclist Friday in the Southwest area of town near Hacienda Avenue and Rapunzel Court.

Investigators confirmed the bicyclist died at the scene and the driver was given a sobriety test. Impairment is not suspected and the bicyclist appears to have been at fault.

Hacienda between Durango and Buffalo is shut down in both directions and is expected to be closed for a few hours.

This is a developing story.