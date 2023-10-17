LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police say a bicyclist is in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle near Lake Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

At around 6:40 a.m. on Oct. 17, Henderson Police and Fire were called to the area of Lake Las Vegas Parkway and Montelago Boulevard after reports of a collision.

According to HPD, the collision involved a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Speed and impairment are not considered to be a factor, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said to expect delays while the roadway is closed for the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.