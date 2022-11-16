LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 49-year-old man riding a bicycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a minivan late Wednesday night.

Las Vegas Metro police said the bicyclist illegally crossed in front of oncoming traffic near the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street in the south Las Vegas valley. The crash was reported around 11:23 p.m.

Police said a 2004 Toyota Sienna was traveling west on Blue Diamond when the bicyclist was struck. The driver remained at the scene and didn’t show any signs of impairment.

Police closed the intersection for a few hours while the crash was investigated.