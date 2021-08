LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the scene of a collision involving a bicyclist along the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive.

It happened just after 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

Police say the bicyclist was transported to the hospital.

The intersection between Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive has been shut down.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.