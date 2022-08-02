LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County Park Police and LVMPD officers responded to a call on Tuesday where an adult male was found dead at Wetlands Park, according to police.

According to police, around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a call about an unresponsive male who suffered a medical episode while riding his bike.

The man was seen by medical first responders and was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police, no foul play has been established and nothing suspicious has been identified.

Clark County Park Police is leading the ongoing investigation. Check back for details.