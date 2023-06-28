LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bicyclist who was in a crash with a motorcycle in east Las Vegas nearly a month ago died Tuesday, according to police officials.

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on May 29 at approximately 10:40 p.m., a motorcycle crashed into a bicycle on Desert Inn Road, just east of Mojave Road. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a 26-year-old man on a Honda motorcycle was speeding westbound on Desert Inn Road and struck the bicyclist who was crossing Desert Inn Road.

The motorcyclist, identified as Edgar Carabes, 26 of Las Vegas, was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

On Tuesday, the bicyclist, identified by police officials as Tony Santini, 45 of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Santini’s death represents the 64th traffic-related fatality of the year in LVMPD jurisdiction.