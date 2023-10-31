LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 78-year-old man is dead after crashing while riding a motorized pedal bicyclist Monday in west Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on South Tenaya Way, north of Oakey Boulevard. The injured man was transported to University Medical Center for treatment but police were notified the man died around six hours later.

Metro is investigating the crash. The coroner will release the man’s identity once the family is notified.

Metro is not counting this as a traffic-related fatality until the conclusion of the investigation.