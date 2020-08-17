Bicyclist dies following crash near Green Valley, Paseo Verde

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A bicyclist has died following a crash that happened Sunday morning in Henderson.

Just after 6 a.m., Henderson Police and Fire responded to the intersection of South Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway for a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

According to police, a black Hyundai SUV was traveling northbound on Green Valley Parkway approaching Paseo Verde Parkway when it hit a bicyclist.

Henderson Police say the bicyclist was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and impairment is unknown.

Northbound travel lanes on Green Valley Parkway and eastbound travel lanes on Paseo Verde Parkway were closed for about two and a half hours while police conducted the investigation.

The name of the bicyclist will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. The is the fifth accident-related fatality in Henderson’s jurisdiction for 2020.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.