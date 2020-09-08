Bicyclist dies days after collision with pickup near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bicyclist involved in an Aug. 19 collision with a pickup truck died three days after the accident, according to Las Vegas police.

Police investigated the crash involving a 61-year-old man and a pickup truck. The accident occurred at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue after 9 p.m.

The bicyclist was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the man who died.

According to a police investigation, the bicyclist was on the south side of the intersection when he turned into the path of an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Marco Maldonadomagana, 53.

Maldonadomagana remained at the scene and was not impaired, police said.

The death is the 66th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year. The collision remains

under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.