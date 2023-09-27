LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A male bicyclist has died following a crash in the east Las Vegas valley.

It happened on Saturday, Sept. 23, shortly after 8:30 p.m. along South Nellis Boulevard south of the intersection with Blanton Drive near E. Tropicana Avenue.

According to evidence at the scene, police determined that the driver of a 2014 Dodge Challenger lost control causing the vehicle to hit a bicyclist, knocking the man to the ground.

The Dodge then continued along and then hit the curb and drove over a sidewalk, police said.

The driver of the Dodge then drove off the road and crashed into a fence and a parked car.

Police stated that the driver stayed at the crash site and did not display any signs of impairment.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital due to his injuries.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

His death marks the 112th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2023.

The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.