LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bicyclist died from injuries Wednesday after a crash that occurred in September 2022 in the north Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 6, 2022, around 11:15 a.m., near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane. Evidence at the scene and surveillance footage showed that a 2019 Nissan Sentra was traveling north on Main Street in the left two lanes and a bicyclist was traveling in the same direction in the right two travel lanes.

Police said that crash occurred when the bicyclist attempted to make a left turn directly in the path of the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and did not display any signs of impairment, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center and on Feb. 15, 2023, the bicyclist succumbed to their injuries and died at Nathan Adelson Hospice Center.

According to police, the bicyclist’s death will not be counted as a fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction due to the death occurring past the state’s 30-day reportable limit.