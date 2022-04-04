LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 67-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a pickup truck has died.

According to Metro police, the crash occurred on Saturday, March 12, on E. Reno Avenue, west of Eastern Avenue around 9:36 p.m.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was traveling westbound on Reno, crossed into the eastbound lane, went up on the sidewalk hitting the bicyclist and a parked vehicle. The driver then fled the scene.

The bicyclist was transported to Sunrise hospital and died on April 3 due to injuries from the crash. This is the 40th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.

The bicyclist’s name will be released by the coroner’s office.

Police describe the pick-up truck as being silver or gold, early 2000s, Chevrolet or GMC with an extended cab.

Police are urging anyone with information on this case to contact Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-4060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.