Bicyclist dead following crash in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bicyclist is dead following a crash near North Losee Road and East Plumeria Avenue in North Las Vegas. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday.

The cyclist, who police say is believed to be in his early 50s, was pronounced dead on scene.

The initial investigation revealed the bicycle was traveling eastbound on Plumeria, then traveled into oncoming traffic on southbound Losee. The collision involved a GMC pickup truck traveling on Losee.

“This is a sad reminder to everyone using a public roadway. Please be aware of your surroundings and wear reflective and bright clothing at night. No one should have to look at any empty seat at the dinner table. Be safe and be seen,” said Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas in a news release.

The driver stayed on scene, and authorities say impairment and speed are not considered factors.

The Clark County Coroner will identify the bicyclist, as well as cause and manner of death, when next of kin is notified.

The intersection is closed in all directions as officers remain on scene investigating. Avoid the area.