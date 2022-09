LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Tuesday evening near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The crash involved a truck and a bicyclist on Las Vegas Boulevard and Apex just before 9 p.m.

Police told 8 News Now the bicyclist was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Drivers should expect delays as roads near the area may be restricted and closed off while police investigate the area.