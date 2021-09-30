Bicyclist critically injured in collision with vehicle in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a Thursday morning crash involving a vehicle and a woman on a bicycle at Donna Street and Washburn Avenue, just east of Mojave High School.

The bicyclist, a woman believed to be in her 50s, has been transported to UMC, where she is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate at the scene.

The crash was reported at about 7 a.m., and the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.