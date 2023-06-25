HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after a collision in a Henderson intersection, police say.

On Saturday morning at approximately 10:12 a.m., Henderson police and fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a bicyclist in the area of Wigwam Parkway and Pecos Road. The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Photo: Jonathan Carrera (KLAS)



Investigators say that speed and impairment are not considered factors in the collision. The intersection is expected to be closed for two to three hours as investigators continue to canvass the scene.

Police did not disclose any identities of the individuals involved but reiterated that the investigation is ongoing into the crash.