‘Beyond a grief they could ever comprehend,’ Tina Tintor family lawyer says in statement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The law firm representing the family of the 23-year-old victim killed in a fiery car crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs III has issued a statement.

Naqvi Injury Law, released the statement Thursday afternoon stating, “Tina’s tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend.”

The statement goes on to read, “Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents’ life. Tina lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby. She loved her 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning. The Tinto family appreciates privacy as they mourn. May Tina rest in peace.”

The statement ends by stating the family will not be making any other comments at this time.

The crash was reported at 3:39 a.m. on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway and caused the closure of Rainbow between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road for several hours.

Ruggs, 22, refused to submit to an evidentiary blood test, a police report obtained by the I-Team said. A judge later approved a warrant for a blood draw at University Medical Center.

Prosecutors said Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level was 0.161 — two times the legal limit.

Ruggs was traveling 156 mph before the crash that killed Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog, sources told the I-Team on Wednesday.