LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some lucky students were able to attend Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour while it was in Las Vegas and the students are still beaming.

The woman who helped make it possible said it’s a night her students will never forget.

“Every single song, you try to sit down and you just are right back up and you’re like, I’m not sitting down for three hours,” Pilita Simpson said.

Pilita Simpson is the founder of Positively Arts, a Las Vegas non-profit that helps kids. (KLAS)

She’s the founder of Positively Arts, a local non-profit that uses the arts to teach kids valuable life lessons about self-worth and respect. Simpson said the 50 free tickets to the show meant so much to her staff and students.

“A lot of these kids, they can’t afford to go to Beyoncé concert, let alone sit in the club section. So, it just melted our hearts to see a dozen kids and their parents just having a great time,” Simpson said.

The tickets were a gift from Queen Bey’s non-profit the BeyGOOD foundation.

“BeyGOOD said we want to treat you and your staff and your kiddos for all the great work that the kids do and all the great work the staff does,” Simpson said.

Simpson was named Las Vegas’ Remarkable Woman for 2023 when she was recognized by 8 News Now and its parent company, Nexstar. When she first heard from BeyGOOD, she wondered how they found her non-profit.

“I was like, how did you even know about us? They Google searched and thanks to you guys giving us that title, they found us, they watched that video and they selected Positvely Arts.”



The BeyGOOD foundation even stopped by Positively Arts studio space for a tour and a performance before the big concert.



“Anytime you give these kids an opportunity to shine and do what they do, it’s just the empowerment,” Simpson said.

It was a message of two non-profits coming together to celebrate leaders and showcase the future generation.

Pilita said the BeyGood foundation came with cameras to make a documentary on all the non-profits they’ve met, across the country and it will air on social media when the tour wraps up.