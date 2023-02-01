LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Global superstar Beyonce announced Wednesday morning that her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour will kick off this year and it will include a stop in Las Vegas.

She is scheduled to perform at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. In all, she will do 40 shows across North America and Europe. She will launch the show in Stockholm in May.

According to Live Nation, Ticketmaster will be using its Verified Fan technology and fans will be able to register immediately at this link. Ticketing will begin Monday, Feb. 6, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.

This is the singer’s first big tour since her On the Run II Tour in 2018 with her husband Jay-Z.