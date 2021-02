LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are warning the public not to fall for “car wrap” scams.

The department says some locals are getting emails or texts from someone posing as an advertiser, offering you cash to put a company’s logo on your car. They’ll send you a check, which is fake, and you’ll be left with bank fees.

Watch for a scammer who tries rushing you to cash the check or asks you to pay for those stickers to be added to your car.

View the full warning here: