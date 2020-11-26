Beware online scams while shopping this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With more people shopping online for Black Friday, and in general due to the pandemic, there has been an 80 percent increase in hacking and phishing scams.

That’s according to Checkpoint — a cyber security company that has been doing research for the past 25 years on these type of attacks around the globe.

To help people protect themselves, the company issued a number of safety tips.

“Credential theft is a huge goal of cyber-attacks, people reuse them often across their accounts,” said Maya Levine — Checkpoint cyber security expert. “If they can get your account on one account, they might have access to multiple accounts.”

Never share your credentials, be suspicious of password reset emails and too-good-to be true bargains.