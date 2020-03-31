BEWARE OF SCAMMERS: Metro police warns scammers are trying to get your stimulus relief check

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning citizens that while the federal government is working to get COVID-19 economic relief checks in the hands of Americans, scammers are working hard to intercept that money.

Many Americans are expecting one-time payments of $1,200 or more to arrive by mail or electronically in the next few weeks, but before that happens, the Nevada Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection is offering the following advice to safeguard consumers from potential con-artists:



• Don’t give out personal information to anyone you don’t personally know and trust. That includes social security information, bank account numbers, debit and credit cards or PINs.

Scammers may try to pose as government officials over the phone and ask for this information under the guise of getting your check to you faster. Don’t fall for it.

• Do not be fooled into paying money or “processing fees” in order to receive your stimulus funding.

• Make sure your mailbox is locked and check it frequently to ward off thieves.

• Beware of emails that look like official government communications asking you to enter personal information. These most likely are phishing emails designed to scam you out of money.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding the federal stimulus payment and specific disbursement details, only visit the IRS’ website! By the way, the details are still being worked out!

If you suspect you have been a victim of a scam, you can contact the LVMPD Financial Crimes at (702) 828-3483, contact the Nevada Attorney General at (888) 434-9989 or file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.