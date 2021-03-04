Beware: DEA warns of impersonation scheme to obtain money, personal info

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is warning of a widespread scheme, where scammers are impersonating agents over the phone to get money or steal your personal information.

They are using sophisticated tactics, like spoofing legitimate DEA phone numbers, even texting photos of what appears to be a law enforcement credential with a photo.

Other telltale signs include the person is aggressive, using an urgent tone and refusing to talk to anyone other than their targeted victim. There are threats of arrest, prosecution, even imprisonment.

The person will demand money via wire transfer or in the form of untraceable gift card numbers.

They’ll also ask for personal information, like your Social Security number or date of birth. You should never give out this information over the phone. This is also very important, as DEA personnel will never contact you by phone. They will provide notification in person or by official letter.