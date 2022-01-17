BettyWhiteChallenge celebrates the actress’s 100th birthday

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fans of actress Betty White, who would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, are celebrating in her honor by taking part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge and donating money to animal shelters.

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is participating.

The virtual fundraiser is an effort to raise money for homeless pets in honor of White who was known for her love of animals and often made generous donations to animal charities.

The Animal Foundation says it wants to honor her legacy by making a difference for pets who need help. You can make your own donation on the Animal Foundation’s website.