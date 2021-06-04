Betty’s Village to celebrate grand opening of inclusive residential housing community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Living on our own is a rite of passage, part of becoming an adult.

For many in our special needs community, it has been a goal just out of reach. Next week, Opportunity Village will unveil its attempt to help adults with disabilities live on their own with its first housing project.

8 News Now got a sneak peek along with Cory Gerhardt, whose dream has come true when he saw his new home. It will be the first time he’ll live on his own.

“I was telling my mom that I wanted to live on my own for a long time. Just wanted to live by myself,” said Gerhardt.

Gerhardt is one of the first tenants at Betty’s Village.

The adults with special needs it employs can now live independently. Gerhardt’s mother is almost ready to let him leave the only home he’s ever known.

“I’m speechless,” said Reigna Gerhardt, Cory’s mother.

There are 70 adults, most with special needs Will live here. For many, it’ll be their first time in a home of their own.

Rhiannon Moccio is responsible for running Betty’s Village.

“People with disabilities can do it on their own. You just have to give them that opportunity and with the right supports in place, you can do whatever you want,” said Moccio.

Opportunity Village will have staff on-site to help tenants. There’s a gym, a pool, and other amenities just like any other apartment complex. This is a community.

Cory and his mother are still adjusting.

“Then it hit me. How I’m going to feel with him not being there. It took my breath away,” added Reigna.

He’s just a phone call away.

“That’s actually my house! “I’m so excited!” added Cory.

Opportunity Village is holding a grand opening next week. Tenants will start moving in soon afterward. The non-profit says it is considering building more housing units for its clients in the future.