Betty White married ‘love of her life’ Allen Ludden at Sands in 1963 in Las Vegas

Allen Ludden and Betty White on their wedding day at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, June 14, 1963. (Courtesy, UNLV Digital Collections)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — By the time Betty White married Allen Ludden in 1963 at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, he had asked her many, many times.

A photo of the celebrity couple on their wedding day, June 14, is part of UNLV’s Digital Collections from the Sands Hotel Photographs collection.

The two were “instant friends,” White said in a 2010 interview. She would eventually call Ludden the love of her life.

They first met on the set of the game show “Password.” She was a celebrity guest in 1961 and he was the host.

White and Ludden became closer when they performed together in a play called “Critic’s Choice” in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, according to heavy.com.

Over the three-week run, Ludden stopped saying “hello” and replaced the greeting with, “Will you marry me?” Although it was a joke at first, Ludden later said that he fell in love with White on opening night.

White and Ludden were married for 18 years when he died of stomach cancer in 1981. He was her third husband.

She told Oprah Winfrey in a 2015 interview she wished she had agreed to marry Ludden earlier.

“I spent a whole year, wasted a whole year, that Allen and I could have had together, saying, ‘No, I wouldn’t marry him,'” she said.